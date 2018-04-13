Tour de France 2018 yellow jersey design revealed

Image 1 of 5 The 2018 Tour de France yellow jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 5 The 2018 Tour de France polka dot jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 The 2018 Tour de France white jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 The 2018 Tour de France green jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 5 Sagan swaps the rainbow jersey for the yellow jersey at the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tour de France organisers ASO have revealed the Le Coq designed classification jerseys for the 2018 edition of the Grand Tour. Le Coq replaced Nike as the Tour's jersey classification manufacturer for the Tour in 2012 and had provided an unique design for each year since.

In 2018, the design of the four leaders jerseys have been influenced by the combination jersey and its "Mondrian-style pattern". The colours of the jerseys, yellow, green, white and polka dot, remained unchanged for 2018. The jerseys though will all feature particular panels of colour in a different shade to give a geometric look.

The 'collar' of previous years has been removed while LCL remains the main sponsor of the yellow jersey. The green jersey also continues its association with Skoda, the polka dot jersey with Carrefour and Krys returns with the white jersey.

The first yellow jersey of the race will be decided 7 July in Fontenay-le-Comte with a bunch sprint finish the anticipated outcome following 189 kilometres of racing. The yellow jersey is expected to change shoulders across the following week with time bonuses on offer along with the stage 3 team time trial in Cholet.

