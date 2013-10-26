Le Coq Sportif's 2014 Tour de France yellow jersey

The Tour de France 2014 Yellow Jersey: a lot like 2013's (Image credit: BikeRadar)

Last week's Tour de France route announcement might be out of the way, but before attention fades away completely for now, take a look at Le Coq's Sportif's 2014 yellow jersey. Should the race pan out the way patriotic British fans and journalists hope it might, sprinter Mark Cavendish could be pulling on one of these in Harrogate at the end of stage one.

So, what's new about the jersey compared to last year's? Not much, actually. It seems Le Coq Sportif were content to simply update the 2013 jersey with a white Yorkshire rose in the front.