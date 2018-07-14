Tour de France 2018: Stage 8 highlights - Video

Dylan Groenewegen wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 8 of the Tour de France was another long day for a futile breakaway, another nervous day in the peloton, and another clash between the top sprinters in Amiens. Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) made it two in a row with another commanding victory.

The fight for the stage win turned sketchy as André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and double stage winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) fought for position behind early hitter Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

As the two tussled, Groenewegen blasted around to win, while Greipel and Gaviria were later relegated - Gaviria for head-butting the German and Greipel for an earlier nudge.

The race remains in control by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) crashed and finished 1:16 down.