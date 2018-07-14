Trending

Tour de France 2018: Stage 8 highlights - Video

Groenewegen, Greipel, Gaviria go head to head in Amiens

Dylan Groenewegen wins

Dylan Groenewegen wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 8 of the Tour de France was another long day for a futile breakaway, another nervous day in the peloton, and another clash between the top sprinters in Amiens. Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) made it two in a row with another commanding victory.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Groenewegen doubles up in Amiens

Dan Martin 'ripped to pieces' in Tour de France crash

The fight for the stage win turned sketchy as André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and double stage winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) fought for position behind early hitter Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

As the two tussled, Groenewegen blasted around to win, while Greipel and Gaviria were later relegated - Gaviria for head-butting the German and Greipel for an earlier nudge.

The race remains in control by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), while Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) crashed and finished 1:16 down.