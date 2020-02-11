Tour Colombia 2.1 stage 1 TTT start times

Tour Colombia 2.1 gets underway Tuesday with a 16.7km team time trial in Tunja. Italian Pro Continental team Vini Zabù-KTM will be the first of team 27 teams off at noon local time.

The six WorldTour teams participating are all bunched in the second half of the start list, although Portuguese Continental team Efapal is the penultimate team off, and Mexican Continental team Canel's follows to finish up the stage.

Israel Start-Up nation will be the first WorldTour team on course, starting 15th at 12:39 p.m. Movistar will start their race at 12:48, Deceuninck-QuickStep at 12:54, UAE Team Emirates at 12:57, EF Pro Cycling at 13:06 and Team Ineos at 13:09.

EF Pro Cycling won last year's opening team time trial and put Rigoberto Uran into the race leader's jersey. The Colombian surrendered the lead the next day to Deceuninck-QuickStep sprinter Alvaro Hodeg and then took it back the next day. The lead then ran through Deceuninck-QuickStep's Bob Jungels and Julian Alaphilippe before Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez claimed the overall win on the final day.

Tuesday's opening time trial in Tunja will throw a relatively flat course at the riders, gaining 90 metres in elevation at the halfway point and then losing it all again on the way to the finish.

Riders will not be able to use their aerodynamic time trial machines and instead will use standard road bikes, although aero helmets may be the fashion for the day.

