Trending

Tour Colombia 2.1 stage 1 TTT start times

Vini Zabù-KTM will lead off 27 teams on the 16.7km course in Tunja

Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour Colombia 2.1 gets underway Tuesday with a 16.7km team time trial in Tunja. Italian Pro Continental team Vini Zabù-KTM will be the first of team 27 teams off at noon local time.

The six WorldTour teams participating are all bunched in the second half of the start list, although Portuguese Continental team Efapal is the penultimate team off, and Mexican Continental team Canel's follows to finish up the stage.

Israel Start-Up nation will be the first WorldTour team on course, starting 15th at 12:39 p.m.  Movistar will start their race at 12:48, Deceuninck-QuickStep at 12:54, UAE Team Emirates at 12:57, EF Pro Cycling at 13:06 and Team Ineos at 13:09.

Related

How to watch the Tour Colombia 2.1 – live stream, TV, results

Tour Colombia 2.1: Lighting off the fireworks in South America – Preview

Tour Colombia 2.1 team presentation sets the tone for the week – Gallery

Tour Colombia 2.1 – Start list

Van Garderen: Home field advantage going to be very much in play in Colombia

Julian Alaphilippe: I’m motivated and the shape is good

EF Pro Cycling won last year's opening team time trial and put Rigoberto Uran into the race leader's jersey. The Colombian surrendered the lead the next day to Deceuninck-QuickStep sprinter Alvaro Hodeg and then took it back the next day. The lead then ran through Deceuninck-QuickStep's Bob Jungels and Julian Alaphilippe before Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez claimed the overall win on the final day.

Tuesday's opening time trial in Tunja will throw a relatively flat course at the riders, gaining 90 metres in elevation at the halfway point and then losing it all again on the way to the finish.

Riders will not be able to use their aerodynamic time trial machines and instead will use standard road bikes, although aero helmets may be the fashion for the day. 

Cyclingnews has a handy guide for how to watch the Tour Colombia 2.1 – live stream, TV and results.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vini Zabu-KTM 12:00:00
2Team Novo Nordisk 12:03:00
3Colombia Tierra Atletas 12:06:00
4Team Illuminate 12:09:00
5Rally Cycling 12:12:00
6Colombian National Team 12:15:00
7Orguillo Paisa 12:18:00
8Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 12:21:00
9Team Medellin 12:24:00
10Agru-Virgen Fatima-Saddledrunk 12:27:00
11Androni Gioccatolli-Sidermec 12:30:00
12Amore & Vita 12:33:00
13Venezuala National Team 12:36:00
14Supergiros ALC-Manizales 12:39:00
15Israel Start-Up Nation 12:42:00
16Bardiani CSF Faizane 12:45:00
17Movistar Team 12:48:00
18Brazil National team 12:51:00
19Deceuninck-QuickStep 12:54:00
20UAE Team Emirates 12:57:00
21EPM-Scott 13:00:00
22Ecuador National Team 13:03:00
23EF Pro Cycling 13:06:00
24Team Ineos 13:09:00
25Russian National Team 13:12:00
26Efapel 13:15:00
27Canel's Pro Cycling 13:18:00