Touch Down at TDU: Sagan, White, Swift and Meintjes - Podcast

This week the Cyclingnews team touches down in Adelaide ahead of the 2017 Tour Down Under to preview the first WorldTour race of the season. We hear from World Champion Peter Sagan, who returns to the race for the first time; Ben Swift and Louis Meintjes and Orica-Scott directeur sportif Matt White.

Daniel Benson, Zeb Woodpower and Jean-Francois Quenet analysis the favourites for the Tour Down Under, dissect the route and look back at Sagan’s race debut in 2010 when the then 19-year-old jumped into a break containing Lance Armstrong.

Matt White talks about the strength of his Orica-Scott team for the Tour Down Under, as they look to defend their 2016 crown, while Ben Swift opens up about his move from Team Sky to the UAE Abu Dhabi squad.