Top racers confirmed for 24-hour Solo Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Tinker Juarez (Cannondale) (Image credit: Jay Burke / Park City Point 2 Point) Image 2 of 3 Cory Wallace (Kona) tries to get away. (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 3 of 3 Leighton Poidevin made the trip to Costa Rica from Canada to race (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Many of the world's top elite male 24-hour racers are expected to battle for the 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike World Championship title on September 14-16, 2012, when it returns to Canmore, Canada.

Australia's Jason English (Merida Bikes) will be back to defend his title. He is also the current 24-hour solo Australian champion.

Past 24-hour solo world champion Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Bikes) of the USA is also attending. He is a former 24-hour solo US champion.

Current Canadian 24-hour solo champion Cory Wallace (Kona Bikes) was the runner-up in 2010 while Matt Page (Rocky Mountain Bikes) will be there for the UK as the current 24-hour solo UK champion. He's previously finished in the top 10.

Others on the start line will include current 24-hour solo US Champion Josh Tostado (Trek Bikes), current 24-hour solo Czech champion Tomas Kozak (Focus Bikes) and Leighton Poidevin (Santa Cruz Bikes) of Canada. Poidevin has plenty of experience, including a previous fourth, seventh and eighth places at the 24-hour Solo Worlds.

Finally, a previous runner-up at the 24-hour solo Worlds and the 24-hour solo US Nationals Kelly Magelky (Trek Bikes) will be there from the US.

Athletes from 13 countries are already registered.

During the weekend of February 10-12, three of the favorites - Juarez, Wallace and Poidevin - will travel to Canmore. They will participate in a "Community Dinner" on Friday evening, followed by a day of "Train with Tinker, Cory & Leighton" on Saturday morning. Later that day, Juarez will race Wallace in a "Dog Sled" race and then join in a meet and greet over beers (open to everyone) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. For more information on this weekend's events, click here.