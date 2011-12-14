24-hour world championships return to Canmore

Josh Tosado en route to his third straight US national 24-hour title. (Image credit: Drew Greer)

The 24-hour Mountain Bike World Championships will return to Canmore, Alberta in Canada in 2012. Solo, two-person and three-person teams will battle it out to claim the title of 24-hour world champ on September 13-17.

The championships are re-visiting their roots. Canmore is the birthplace of the 24-hour Mountain Bike World Championships, having hosted the first-ever running of the event in 1999.

"Canmore is a gem in the heart of the Canadian Rockies," said Stuart Dorland, President of the promotion company Twenty4sports. "We are ecstatic to announce the return of the Worlds to where it all started, and racer feedback has been nothing but stellar. We've already got a world class field signed up and we're nine months away from the event!"

"We are thrilled that twenty4sports are bringing the World's back," said Ron Casey, Mayor of Canmore. "It's going to be sort of a 'homecoming', so we're building on the excitement for next year and welcoming these fine athletes into our community."

Racers like Tinker Juarez, Josh Tostado, Kelly Magelky, Cory Wallace and Leighton Poidevin are already signed up for the solo men's race.

In addition to the established solo men's, women's, singlespeed and age group categories, the 2012 championships will award world titles to two-person open and three-person co-ed teams.

"We've tested the team format over the years, and have been receiving global requests for multi-person categories," said Dorland. "We're pleased to accommodate the needs of the mountain bike endurance team community starting with the 2012 Worlds."

The 24-hour Mountain Bike World Championships is limited to a total field of 530 riders, who need to qualify in order to participate. Solo and team riders can qualify at approved events, while team riders must also provide a team race resume for consideration.

For more information, visit www.24hoursofadrenalin.com/worldchampionships or check out qualifying details.