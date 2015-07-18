Top 5 Tour de France climbers' bikes - video
We inspect the mountain steeds of some of this year's GC contenders
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
With the 2015 edition of the Tour de France having arrived in the mountains, we checked out a few of the climbing-specialist rides that are likely to crest the summits just a little sooner than the rest.
Included are the BMC Teammachine as ridden by Tejay van Garderen, Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8 and the Canyon Ultimate CF SLX of Nairo Quintana.
