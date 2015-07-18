Top 5 Tour de France climbers' bikes - video

Image 1 of 5 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) sits on Chris Froome's wheel Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome follows Geraint Thomas during stage 12. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was third on the day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador checks his gap after attacking on the final climb. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador attacks on the final climb. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

With the 2015 edition of the Tour de France having arrived in the mountains, we checked out a few of the climbing-specialist rides that are likely to crest the summits just a little sooner than the rest.

Included are the BMC Teammachine as ridden by Tejay van Garderen, Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8 and the Canyon Ultimate CF SLX of Nairo Quintana.