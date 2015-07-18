Trending

Top 5 Tour de France climbers' bikes - video

We inspect the mountain steeds of some of this year's GC contenders

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) sits on Chris Froome's wheel

Chris Froome follows Geraint Thomas during stage 12.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was third on the day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador checks his gap after attacking on the final climb.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alberto Contador attacks on the final climb.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

With the 2015 edition of the Tour de France having arrived in the mountains, we checked out a few of the climbing-specialist rides that are likely to crest the summits just a little sooner than the rest.

Included are the BMC Teammachine as ridden by Tejay van Garderen, Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8 and the Canyon Ultimate CF SLX of Nairo Quintana.