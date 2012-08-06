Tony Martin to ride Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 5 Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Olympic time trial podium (L-R): Tony Martin (Germany), 2nd; Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain), 1st; Chris Froome (Great Britain), 3rd (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 An injured Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finishes stage 1 but heads straight for the bus (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 5 Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 World champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets ready to take off for the prologue (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tony Martin will ride the Vuelta a España as preparation for the world championships, where he will look to defend his time trial title. But until then, the German is enjoying some time off to recuperate in peace and quiet.

Martin, who won the silver medal in the Olympic men's time trial, is back home in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, “where the clocks run somewhat slower that in hectic London. The Games were a great experience. The atmosphere was gigantic,” he wrote on his personal website.

“But now I am also enyjoying the quiet,” he went on to say. “I am the kind of person who would rather avoid the hustle and bustle.”

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider hasn't avoided his work entirely, though. “In principle, I only took Friday off and now I want to hold my form for the next races.”

That next race will not be the Eneco Tour, but rather the Vuelta – hopefully. “The start is Spain is dependent on the healing process in my hand. I now have about 14 days for regeneration," Martin said.

Martin broke a bone in his left hand in a crash during the first stage of the Tour de France.