Tony Martin signs for Team Katusha

Image 1 of 5 German time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 2 of 5 German champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Etixx-QuickStep teammates Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in a breakaway stage 16 Tour de France Image 4 of 5 German national time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) Image 5 of 5 Bob Jungels, Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar ride together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tony Martin will ride for Katusha in 2017 after signing a two-year deal with the Russian squad. The three-time world time trial champion joins Katusha after five seasons at Etixx-QuickStep.

"I am excited to come to this strong team. Team Katusha showed last year that it was a winning team and, honestly, I really like the Katusha jersey. I will be proud to wear it in 2017 and 2018," Martin said.

Martin's early years at Etixx-QuickStep saw him cement his status as the world’s pre-eminent time triallist, but he lost his world title to Bradley Wiggins in Ponferrada in 2014 and fell short at last week's Olympic Games time trial in Rio, where he could only manage 12th place. Martin had taken silver in the discipline at the London 2012 Olympics.

Canyon have supplied bikes to Katusha since 2012, and the German manufacturer played a role in enticing Martin to make the switch to the team. "Moreover, I also really like their Canyon bikes, and this is important for me as a TT rider," Martin said.

Martin was drafted into Etixx-QuickStep's Classics team during his final campaign at Patrick Lefevere’s squad, but his lone victory this season came in the time trial at the German championships. It remains to be seen what Martin's principal targets will be in his new colours 2017, but the 31-year-old believes there is still room for improvement.

“What convinced me the most to make the move was the fact that the team directors and the team manager really believe in me. I will be able to obtain more results than I have had so far. They have convinced me that I can still improve," he said. "On the other hand, and like in previous years, if I can help a teammate win, I will be just as happy."

Katusha manager Viacheslav Ekimov hailed the signing of Martin, who adds strength to a roster that includes Alexander Kristoff and Ilnur Zakarin, and bolsters the team following Joaquim Rodriguez's retirement.

"Tony Martin is the type of rider we were looking for. His palmares say it all. I am sure with his experience he can also make our team better. Last year we strengthened our team for the classics," Ekimov said. "Now, we will do this for all kinds of races. Tony's power and endurance, but most of all his character, match perfectly with our group. I look forward to working with him in the near future."