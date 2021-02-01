Tom Pidcock dons Ineos Grenadiers kit as he turns pro on the road

Tom Pidcock has been pictured in the kit of his new Ineos Grenadiers team for the first time, as he officially turns professional on the road from February 1.

The turn of the month marked what the 21-year-old described as a new chapter in his career. On Sunday, he finished his second elite cyclo-cross campaign with fourth place in the World Championships, and on Monday his contract with Ineos Grenadiers officially began.

Pidcock, who has also enjoyed mountain bike success, will now switch his attention to the road, with high expectations following his victories at the Giro d'Italia and Paris-Roubaix at U23 level.

Having spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Team Wiggins, the Trinity Racing team was created around him in 2020. Now the Yorkshire rider takes a significant step in graduating to the WorldTour.

"It feels like now is the moment when everything that I’ve done in cycling… that as of Sunday, phase one in my career will have been done and then phase two is about being a full pro in an elite team. That starts on February 1," Pidcock said ahead of 'cross Worlds.

"I feel very at home already in the team."

Pidcock is likely to pin a race number on his Ineos jersey for the first time at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne at the end of February, followed by Strade Bianche on the gravel in March. His programme has not been confirmed but he is likely to make his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España.

"It’s clear Tom is one of the most exciting young riders in world cycling and part of a new era of incredible all-round talents," said Ineos Grenadiers boss Dave Brailsford when the signing was announced.