Tokyo Olympics: Crash for Great Britain’s Thomas and Geoghegan Hart in men's road race
By Cyclingnews
Pair came down with a little over 150 kilometres to go but made their way back into the peloton
Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart both came down in a crash with a little over 150 kilometres of the Tokyo Olympic Games men’s road race to go. Both were quickly back on the bike and chasing back to the peloton but the damage was evident for Thomas, with his skin suit ripped, blood dripping down his arm and a visible wound on his shoulder.
Also involved in the crash were Italy's Gulio Ciccone and Gregor Muehlberger of Austria.
Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart are part of the four man squad for Great Britain, which also includes brothers Simon and Adam Yates. The 234km route from Musashinonomori Park to the Fuji International Speedway, will deliver the first cycling gold medal of the Games in the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of the team, except Adam Yates, are fresh from the Tour de France. Thomas also crashed at the French Grand Tour, dislocating his shoulder in the early stages, nevertheless he went on to finish.
More to come ….
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.