Tokyo Olympics: Crash for Great Britain’s Thomas and Geoghegan Hart in men's road race

Pair came down with a little over 150 kilometres to go but made their way back into the peloton

Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart both came down in a crash with a little over 150 kilometres of the Tokyo Olympic Games men’s road race to go. Both were quickly back on the bike and chasing back to the peloton but the damage was evident for Thomas, with his skin suit ripped, blood dripping down his arm and a visible wound on his shoulder.  

Also involved in the crash were Italy's Gulio Ciccone and Gregor Muehlberger of Austria.

Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart are part of the four man squad for Great Britain, which also includes brothers Simon and Adam Yates.  The 234km route from Musashinonomori Park to the Fuji International Speedway, will deliver the first cycling gold medal of the Games in the COVID-19 pandemic. 

All of the team, except Adam Yates, are fresh from the Tour de France. Thomas also crashed at the French Grand Tour, dislocating his shoulder in the early stages, nevertheless he went on to finish. 

More to come ….