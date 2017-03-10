Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 3 highlights - Video

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) claimed the sprint win on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico, beating Elia Viviani (Team Sky) with a powerful burst of speed. Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) was third.

There was a crash in the final kilometre of the stage that took down Quick-Step fast man Fernando Gaviria. The crash caused a split in the bunch, and caught several of the sprinters out as well as a few GC men. The three-kilometre rule was employed and everyone in the bunch was awarded the same time.

Race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was caught behind the incident, and although he was awarded the same time as the winner, he gave up the blue jersey to teammate Rohan Dennis.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.