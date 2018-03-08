Tirreno Adriatico stage 2 highlights - Video

Marcel Kittel wins stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel scored his first win with Katusha-Alpecin Thursday at Tirreno-Adriatico, taking out the stage 2 sprint ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Trek-Segafredo's Giacomo Nizzolo. Crashes on the tight final circuit contributed to the chaos of the sprint, but Kittel emerged victorious to take his first win of the season.

The blue leader's jersey moved from BMC Racing's Damiano Caruso to teammate Patrick Bevin, who finished the stage in fifth. Caruso is now second overall, followed by teammates Greg Van Avermaet and Rohan Dennis, all four BMC riders with the same time.

The day's three escapees - Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) - were reeled in on the first of three 8.6km finishing circuits in Fallonica, setting up the final sprint.

