Tinkov dragging his feet, says Saxo Bank

Image 1 of 3 The new Saxo Bank Tinkoff team kit (Image credit: Saxo Bank Sungard) Image 2 of 3 Saxo - Tinkoff stand victorious as winners of the team classification at the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tinkoff team owner Oleg Tinkov at the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Saxo Bank founder Lars Seier Christensen is reportedly growing impatient with Oleg Tinkov over sponsorship arrangements for the Saxo-Tinkoff team for 2014 and beyond.

Last week, Saxo Bank announced that they would renew their deal with Bjarne Riis' outfit, with Christensen maintaining they "would like to have a good cooperation with Oleg."

How the two organisations will continue to work as co-sponsors is said to be at the heart of the delay from Tinkov.

"We have said that we are ready to continue in 2014," Christensen told bt.dk. "It is a decision we have to make every year, and we have also taken this year. Now we need to find a solution that Oleg Tinkov is just as pleased with as we are.

"This must be resolved within a few days, otherwise we do not know where we stand and what we can operate with," he continued. "We must begin to organize situation for next year, so it can not be unduly protracted."

Tinkov said earlier this month that he was likely to up his stake in the team which would result in the squad being named Tinkoff Bank-Saxo Bank.

