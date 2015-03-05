Tinkoff's second guard will get the reins at Langkawi
Beltran and Hansen will lead team in Malaysian 2.HC race
Young Tinkoff-Saxo climbers Eduard Beltran and Jesper Hansen will get the chance to ride for themselves when the team heads to the eight-stage Tour of Langkawi in Malaysia March 8-15.
Related Articles
Sports director Tristan Hoffman said Tinkoff-Saxo's participation in Malaysia provides an opportunity for the younger riders to prove themselves while the team's mainstay leaders compete in Europe.
Along with Beltran and Hansen, Bruno Pires, Pavel Brutt, Michael Kolar and Nikolay Trusov will compete in Langkawi. Kolar and Trusov will be targeting the sprints, while Beltran and Hansen will make a run at the general classification.
"It looks like this stage will once again decide the GC, so Beltran and I will have to stay at the front, be aware of breakaways and do our best on the final 19.6km climb."
Hansen said the race can be particularly difficult because of the hot tropical conditions.
"I got some really important speed into the legs at Tour of Qatar," Hansen said, “so I'm looking forward to getting started."
"If you want to protect a few riders it is important to be there, since you don't have many riders to pull at the front."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy