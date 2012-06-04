Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tinker Juarez (Factory Cannondale)3:51:11
2Brendon Davids (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:00:46
3Ryan Clark (Surf City Cylery)0:06:31
4Joel Titius0:07:28
5Kip Biese (Kj Bike Coaching)0:11:40
6Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike)0:12:43
7Casey Williams (Whole Athlete)0:18:13
8Eric Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:22:57
9Eric Bierman (B4B/Sho-Air)0:23:12
10Cody Phillips (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:24:45
11John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)0:37:59
12Paul Romero (Bear Valley Bikes)0:55:49
13Scott Pendleton0:59:18
14Hubert Otlik (Ride Cyclery)1:19:24
DNFAdam Boone

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized)4:14:01
2Jessica Noyola0:18:09
3Tonya Bray (Mtbchick.Com)0:42:34
4Karen Lundgren (Bear Valley Bikes)0:58:19
5Lauren Gregg (Loeka)1:01:59
DNFKim Ridgeway (Mandalay Bay/Mcghies)

Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Cecala (Seki's Cycles)6:14:54
2Alexander Jaffe0:21:21
DNFJosh Barrett

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Gonzalez (Bear Valley Bikes)4:29:54
2Christian Little (Veloworx/BMC)0:11:18
3Kirk Nordgren (Carmichael Training)0:12:10
4Rick Andrews (Santa Clarita Velo)0:14:11
5Colin Stuffmann (Giant Usa)0:16:39
6John Dang (B4B/Sho-Air)0:18:07
7Andrew Johnson0:19:03
8Jeffrey Lewis (Poseidon)0:20:38
9Edward Price0:21:16
10Humberto Castro (Backbone Racing)0:23:16
11Carl Borg0:35:47
12Laureanoramos Jose (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)0:52:24
13Chad Elmer (Chains Required)0:56:36
14Trolis Niebla0:57:17
15Ramiro Alvarez0:58:59
16David Elliott1:47:59
17Victor Chonka2:09:05
18Jason Pecoraro2:31:16
DNFPreston Ong
DNFMykyta Yurtyn (Troupe Racing)
DNFJason Braid
DNFStephen Marshall
DNFMarshall Evans (Mcgeis High Rollers)

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Freddie Espinoza (Chains Required Bike)4:30:02
2Paul Adamson (Bear Valley Bikes)0:05:01
3Guy Mcdermott0:18:50
4Conal Tepper0:27:22
5Ron Harris0:28:48
6John Meissner (Outer Cicrle Racing)0:55:33
7Jamie Fischer (2Nd Floor)1:08:33
8Andrew Ulmen (Old Man Racing)2:02:28
DNFReginald Demapelis
DNFShon Holderbaum
DNFJoseph Ruedlinger (Ie Bikes)
DNFTom Sheppard (So Cal Revou)
DNFRyan Siegel
DNFJan (John) Eshuis
DNFDarwin Ong
DNFScott Simpson

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Fraka (Metal Mtn)2:34:35
2David Sullivan (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)1:59:34
3John Mccormick2:20:02
4Bruce Wilson (So Cal Endurance)2:21:58
5Paul Vujovich (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)2:25:29
6Fred Uttke (Bear Valley Bikes)3:01:49
7Robert Neary (Bibycles Of Ojai)3:02:00
8Richard Manzella (Veloworx/BMC)3:04:39
9Scott Dalecio3:04:59
10Steve Kutina3:26:38
11Ernst Mueller (Bear Valley Bikes)3:38:04
12Brad Burt3:48:30
DNFDonald Dishman
DNFDuncan Smith

Women 19-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Dvorak (Bear Valley Bikes)5:06:12
2Heather Hawke (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)0:55:45
3Nicole Gunton (Swiss American Racin)1:02:36
4Sydnie Lieb1:55:57

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFMichelle Russell (Team Tough Chix)
DNFNancy Seidler (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
DNFKaren Zupan
DNFLisa Doud (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Laframboise (Bike For Border/Dons)4:31:21
2Mark Scheetz (Coates Cyclery)0:33:02
3Jim Miller1:03:08
4Guillamondegui Chris1:19:57
5Al Garza (Bicycle Nerd)1:28:50
6Raul Tarango (Bear Valley Bikes)1:53:07
7Bryce Dupriest (Incycle)2:11:03

