Time-trial king Kung to take Swiss champ's jersey to Tour de France

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) won the elite men's Swiss national time trial championships for the third year in a row on Thursday, and will again wear the red-and-white skinsuit during the time trials at the Tour de France next month.

Küng joined French WorldTour outfit Groupama-FDJ this season after four years with BMC, having been part of the BMC squad that won the team time trial at last year's Tour. With another TTT – and one individual time trial – at this year's Grande Boucle, the 25-year-old will be trying to repeat the feat of winning a stage for his new team.

Already this season, Küng has won the individual time trial stage at the Volta ao Algarve in February and taken a solo victory on the second road stage of the Tour de Romandie in May.

The 2015 individual pursuit world champion beat Sunweb's Marc Hirschi by 46 seconds and Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) by 56 seconds to convincingly take his third Swiss TT title in Weinfelden on Thursday.

"It's never easy to win a championship, and so I'm really pleased to have won the jersey again, and to be able to wear it around the world," Küng said on his team's website.

"It's a great podium, too," he added. "There are a lot of good young Swiss riders, like Marc, who are competitive at WorldTour level. It wasn't easy to beat them [Hirschi and Hollenstein] and win the title."

Ahead of the Tour de France, Küng will now turn his attention to Sunday's national road race championships – a title he's not yet won, although he did finish as runner-up two years ago.

"It's a dream to become the Swiss [road race] champion, but I know that the road race is very tough to win on a tactical level," he said. "You've got to be in the right place at the right time, which I hope to be this year.

"There'll be four of us from Groupama-FDJ – Sébastien Reichenbach, Kilian Frankiny and Steve Morabito – but we'll be up against teams who'll have up to 15 riders. I'm telling myself that, with Steve, we've got the advantage of having the defending champion, who knows what it takes to win."