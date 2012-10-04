Tiernan-Locke signs for Team Sky

Race leader Jonathan Tiernan Locke goes to sign in (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Team Sky has announced the long-awaited signing of Jonathan Tiernan-Locke from Endura Racing. The 27-year-old climber put pen to paper on a two-year-deal.





“It’s an incredible opportunity for me to step up from the UCI Continental ranks, and although I’ve really enjoyed my time at Endura, I couldn’t pass up the chance to join the world’s best team,” Tiernan-Locke said in a press release.

“When you look at the season Team Sky have had, to even be considered by them was a massive honour for me, so I’m over the moon to be riding for them in 2013.”

Sky’s Dave Brailsford, who picked up interest in Tiernan-Locke during the Spring added: “At Team Sky we are determined that the best British talent have the opportunities to compete at the highest level of our sport. We have monitored Jonathan’s progress closely and are delighted to offer him this contract.

"He has worked hard to get himself to where he is today and deserves his chance to compete against the very best cyclists in the world.

“Next season will be a great opportunity for him. We believe he is in the best place to achieve his full potential and are looking forward to having him on the team."