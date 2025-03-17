Thüringen Ladies Tour officially cancelled for 2025 after key state funding withdrawn

37th edition of German stage race will not take place in June, organisers confirm

SCHMALKALDEN GERMANY JUNE 30 LR Ruth Edwards of The United States and Team Human Powered Health Yellow Leder Jersey and Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team LidlTrek Red best young jersey compete during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 6 a 1054km stage from Schmalkalden to Schmalkalden on June 30 2024 in Schmalkalden Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Ruth Edwards won the German stage race in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 37th edition of the long-running LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour will not take place in 2025 after key state funding was removed, leaving the organisers with a reported shortfall of €200,000.

The news that the region of Thuringia had withdrawn public funding for the race broke last week via Sport im Osten, and on Monday the race organisers confirmed that the race will not go ahead this June. It is unclear whether it may return in 2026.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

