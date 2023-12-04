Three riders injured after drunk driver crashes into Austrian conti team's car

Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels announced on Sunday that three of their riders were involved in a serious traffic accident while en route to their training camp in Zadar, Croatia, but today were relieved to learn that two of the riders were released from the hospital, while a third is in stable condition.

According to the team's social media posts, the riders were stopped at a red light 6km outside Zadar when a "Croatian driver of a delivery van who was heavily intoxicated rammed the car with full force; eyewitnesses estimated the speed of the delivery van at around 100 km/h".

The team stated the driver's blood alcohol level was measured at "well over 2 per mille [0.2%]," and the driver was in police custody.

"We are completely shocked and hope that the injuries do not prove to be too serious. This is a heavy blow for our team," managing director Daniel Repitz stated yesterday.

The team declined to name the injured riders to protect their privacy but stated that two were released and a third who had been in intensive care was stable and out of the ICU.

"We are touched by the numerous messages that have reached us since yesterday - and on behalf of the entire team, we would like to thank you very much for the encouraging and compassionate words," the team wrote today.

"Above all, a big thank you goes to the team, the rescue workers on site and the embassy.

"The team has jointly decided to continue the planned training camp - return transport has already been organized for the injured riders."

The Austrian team will be Felt-Delbermayr in 2024.