Thor Hushovd signed rainbow jersey winner announced

Cyclingnews is happy to announce that Canada's Shaun Adamson is the winner of the special Thor Hushovd autographed rainbow jersey all by subscribing to our new YouTube channel.

We obtained one of the 60 limited edition rainbow jerseys that were made for the Cervelo TestTeam by Castelli after Thor Hushovd won the world road race title in Australia.

Hushovd wore the same jersey when he rode the Giro di Piemonte and the Giro di Lombardia last year before moving to the Garmin-Cervelo team for 2011. We got Hushovd to autograph the jersey before Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

