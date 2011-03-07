Video: Russell Downing talks Team Sky

Russell Downing (Sky) claimed the overall Tour de Wallonie on the last day. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Russell Downing was one of the most successful riders at Team Sky in 2010, winning four races and playing a key role in the success of several teammates throughout the season.

In this video interview Downing talks to Cyclingnews about his long quest to secure a place with a major ProTeam and how overall victory at the 2009 Tour of Ireland finally convinced the Team Sky management of his ability.

He immediately proved his worth in 2010 by winning four races, including a sprint stage at the Criterium International and overall victory at the Tour de Wallonie in Belgium. Downing was the first British rider to win a race for Team Sky when he beat Michael Albasini and Pierrick Fedrigo for his Criterium International stage win.

Downing is 32 but still feels fresh while having 10 years experience of racing as a professional.

He reveals he is set to ride the Ardennes Classics in April and then ride the Giro d’Italia –the first Grand Tour of his career.



