Thomas withdraws from world championship road race, TT contention

Geraint Thomas may have been selected as part of Sky's team time trial outfit although he was missing from the Great Britain road team despite being named on the long list.

According to the Welshman, who won gold as part of the team pursuit line up at the London Olympic Games, "I am not in the right shape to do myself justice," he told the BBC.

The Great Britain team will consist of Mark Cavendish, Steve Cummings, Alex Dowsett, Chris Froome, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift, Jon Tiernan-Locke and Bradley Wiggins. Dowsett and Froome will compete in both the individual time trial and the road race.

Thomas explained that his current condition left him with doubts over whether he would be able to finish the 260km road race.

"Maybe if I had knuckled down straight after the Games and done four, five, six-hour rides, had been watching my diet and sleeping well, then I would have been in a lot better shape and could have ridden," Thomas said.

"But there was no chance I was going to do that. There was so much pressure and hype in the build-up to the Olympics and now it is over it has been a massive release - I have been enjoying it and making the most of it."

Earlier this month, Thomas rode the GP de Montreal - won by Sky teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug - but the 26-year-old did not finish the race.