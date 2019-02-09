Thomas, Tinkov, Cavendish and Evenepoel - Podcast

Tinkoff team owner Oleg Tinkov points to his Peter Sagan shirt after his rider won stage 2 and took the yellow jersey

We hear from Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet, Mark Cavendish and the latest WorldTour sensation Remco Evenepoel.

We also discuss the recent headlines, including the news that Oleg Tinkov attempted to sponsor Team Sky but was rebuffed by Dave Brailsford, and the latest from GMC medical tribunal that centres around former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor, Richard Freeman.

Geraint Thomas made his season debut this week and we catch up with Welshman as he lines out his race plans and schedule for the coming season. The 2018 Tour winner dismisses the chance of riding the Giro d'Italia and we debate how Team Sky will settle their leadership between Thomas and four-time Tour winner Chris Froome. With all the speculation and uncertainty surrounding the team's future the next few months could be key as the season builds towards the Tour.

We also check in with Greg Van Avermaet - 24 hours before his first win of the season in Valenciana. The Belgian rider is the main focal point at CCC Team and his gearing up for the Classics once more. He talks about his squad, his hopes for the season and the World Championships.

While the European season is in full swing we've also had racing in South America, with the Vuelta a San Juan ending last weekend. The race saw Mark Cavendish make his return to racing, and he talks to Stephen Farrand about his comeback. Finally, we hear from the latest WorldTour sensation Remco Evenepoel, who bypassed the U23 ranks to turn professional at just 19 years of age. He talks about his race debut and we debate how much pressure the young rider will be under as he begins his racing career.

