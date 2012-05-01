Thomas disappointed over CAS ruling over lifetime Olympic ban

Image 1 of 4 Great Britain's Geraint Thomas during qualifying (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Millar (right) was a key factor in Cavendish's Road World Championship win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 David Millar (Great Britain) during his ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Cavendish hugs Geraint Thomas in celebration (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While Geraint Thomas has no personal ill-feeling towards David Millar, the Welshman has voiced his disappointment at the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to overturn the British Olympic Association’s lifetime ban for convicted drug cheats.

"It will improve their [Great Britain's] chances of winning. At the same time I would have liked to have kept the ruling and kept that lifetime ban," said Thomas who will ride as part of Team GB’s team pursuit squad on the track.

"I've got no issue with him [Millar]," Thomas pressed. "I rode the worlds alongside Dave last year and raced week-in, week-out with him.

"It's good for Cav [Mark Cavendish] and the GB road team for sure.

"I've got no issue with him personally. He does a lot of good for the sport, but at the same time that ruling was great for Britain. It was a real hard stance on doping.

"It was a good thing. It's sad that that is lost now.

"It's not our decision - it's for the guys in the suits who have decided the rules."

In a statement released immediately after the CAS announcement, British Cycling moved to stifle speculation as to whether Millar will indeed be in the five-man team for the London road race.

"Our team for the Games is being selected in June and across all disciplines we'll pick the team based on which riders are fit and available, and who we believe have the best chance to deliver medals. Ahead of that we won't be speculating on who may or may not be selected," said a British Cycling spokesperson.

Millar said late last year that the BOA stance left no room for athlete rehabilitation and that each case needs to be considered on its own merits.