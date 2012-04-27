CAS will announce decision on British Olympic Association bans April 30
Outcome will determine if David Millar is eligible for London Games
The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced today that it will release its final decision in the case between the British Olympic Association (BOA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday, April 30 at 4:00pm CET.
WADA has ruled that the BOA's policy of giving lifetime Olympic bans to athletes who have served doping suspensions is in violation of the World Anti-doping Agency's code which already provides guidelines for doping punishments.
The BOA appealed that decision to the CAS.
The case applies to cycling in that Scottish rider David Millar, who was key in the success of the British team at the 2011 UCI road world championships, won by Mark Cavendish, could prove to be an important support rider for Cavendish in his bid to become an Olympic gold medalist.
Millar, second in the individual time trial at the world championships, would also be a major contender in that event in London.
Millar supported the WADA decision last October, but said that he personally would not get involved in the fight, and would rather the outcome be decided in favor of WADA so that he could participate in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow than go to the Olympics "as a black sheep". Miller served a two-year ban in 2004 after admitting to using EPO.
