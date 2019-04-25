This Week in American Cycling Episode 3 - Video

Winner of stage 2 of the 2018 Redlands Bicycle Classic Kevin Vermaerke is flanked by teammate Cole Davis and third-placed Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic)

During a break in the USA Cycling national calendars, 'This Week in American Cycling' hosts Brad Sohner and Dave Towle take a look at USA Cycling's long list to make the US National Team for the upcoming Amgen Tour of California, America's only WorldTour race that starts May 12 in Sacramento and concludes May 18 in Pasadena with several finishing circuits around the Rose Bowl.

The weekly video series from USA Cycling also takes a look at the recent teams announcement from the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, a 2.HC race that runs August 12-18. Noticeably absent from the list, which included 14 of the 17 teams that will be invited, was the Floyd's Pro Cycling team of four-time Utah stage winner Travis McCabe and 2017 podium finisher Serghei Tvetcov.

Finally, the This Week in Cycling crew takes a look at the recent win by Kevin Vermaerke of Hagens Berman Axeon at the U23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege. The 18-year-old Californian won a three-up sprint for the title, following fellow American Logan Owen's win there in 2016.

The series will return next week with coverage of the Tour of the Gila. The UCI 2.2 men's and women's race takes place May 1-5 in Silver City, New Mexico.