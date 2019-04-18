Tour of Utah announces 14 of 17 teams for 2019 race

Image 1 of 5 Sepp Kuss wins the final stage and overall at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Equestrians watch the 2018 Tour of Utah pass by (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Ben Hermans, Sepp Kuss and Jack Haig on the 2018 Tour of Utah podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 The 2018 Tour of Utah jersey winners led by overall winner Sepp Kuss (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Jumbo-Visma leads the bunch on the final day in Utah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organizers for the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah have released 14 of the 17 teams that will compete in the 2.HC race in August, with the Jumbo-Visma team of defending champion Sepp Kuss notably absent from the list.

American-based WorldTour teams EF Education First and Trek-Segafredo represent cycling's top level, with the rest of the field comprised of six Pro Continental teams and six Continental outfits. Five WorldTour teams competed in the 14th edition of the race last year, including EF, Trek and Jumbo, along with BMC Racing and Mitchelton-Scott.

Pro Continental teams Manzana Postobon from Colombia and Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM from Italy will compete in the race for the first time, while Hagens Berman Axeon, Israel Cycling Academy, Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè and Rally UHC Cycling will be making return appearances.

The Continental ranks are represented by five US teams and Team Bridgelane from Australia. The US teams include the 303 Project, Aevolo, Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC, Elevate-KHS and Wildlife Generation-Maxxis. Three more teams will be added later this spring.

“The Tour of Utah continues to attract a prestigious field of teams for seven days of fierce competition across our beautiful state,” Tour of Utah Managing Director John Kimball said in a statement released with the team announcement.

“The world-class quality of teams matched with the challenging terrain of Utah always creates a worthy champion," Kimball said. "We expect the 15th edition of the Tour of Utah will again deliver triumphant moments at the finish line each day for the riders and spectators.”

The Tour of Utah will begin Monday, August 12, at Snowbird Resort for a prologue time trial. The Tour will conclude August 18 in Park City after stopping at North Logan City, Brigham City, Powder Mountain Resort, Antelope Island State Park, North Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, and Canyons Village at Park City Mountain.

2019 Tour of Utah teams

WORLD TOUR

EF Education First (USA)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

PRO CONTINENTAL

Hagens Berman Axeon (USA)

Israel Cycling Academy (Israel)

Manzana Postobon (Colombia)

Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM (Italy)

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè (Italy)

Rally UHC Cycling (USA)

CONTINENTAL

303 Project (USA)

Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC (USA)

Aevolo (USA)

Elevate-KHS (USA)

Team BridgeLane (Australia)

Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis (USA)