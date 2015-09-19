Thief nabs Evelyn Stevens' time trial bike at Worlds
Police looking for a middle-aged man who stole the Specialized Shiv machine from hotel
Less than 48 hours before the start of the UCI Road World Championships team time trial, where Evelyn Stevens is aiming to become the only woman to have participated in all four gold-medal winning teams, a thief has walked off with her Specialized Shiv race bike.
A man police describe as being between 30 and 45 year old, and weighing around 190 pounds, walked off with the time trial machine from the downtown Marriott hotel near the race finish line, where Stevens is staying.
It is the second vanishing bike for her Boels Dolmans team - Megan Guarnier's road bike vanished en route from the Netherlands to the USA last week.
Should anyone have information regarding the theft, please contact the Fourth Precinct Sgt. Shane Barlow at +1 (804) 646-4656 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
