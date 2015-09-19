Thief nabs Evelyn Stevens' time trial bike at Worlds

Image 1 of 5 Silver medallist in 2012, Evelyn Stevens (United States), was fourth this year (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 5 America’s Evelyn Stevens on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Evelyn Stevens on the attack (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 4 of 5 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) on the way to the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) pushes the pace at the start of the bell lap (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)

Less than 48 hours before the start of the UCI Road World Championships team time trial, where Evelyn Stevens is aiming to become the only woman to have participated in all four gold-medal winning teams, a thief has walked off with her Specialized Shiv race bike.

A man police describe as being between 30 and 45 year old, and weighing around 190 pounds, walked off with the time trial machine from the downtown Marriott hotel near the race finish line, where Stevens is staying.

It is the second vanishing bike for her Boels Dolmans team - Megan Guarnier's road bike vanished en route from the Netherlands to the USA last week.

Should anyone have information regarding the theft, please contact the Fourth Precinct Sgt. Shane Barlow at +1 (804) 646-4656 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.