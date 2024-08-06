'There's a lot we can work on' - Paris Olympics was beginning of project for Canadian team sprint trio

By
published

Mitchell, Genest and Orban yet to adapt to new format in team sprint

Canada's Sarah Orban, Canada's Kelsey Mitchell and Canada's Lauriane Genest compete in the women's track cycling team sprint first round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, south-west of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
Sarah Orban, Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest in team sprint action for Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Paris 2024 Olympics track cycling events started with the women's team sprint on Monday, with the world record being broken five times and Great Britain coming away with the first gold medal ahead of New Zealand and Germany.

At the other end of the results sheet were the Canadian team, who were not as competitive as they might have liked despite having defending Olympic sprint champion Kelsey Mitchell and Tokyo keirin bronze medallist Lauriane Genest in their ranks.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
