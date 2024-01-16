Edvald Boasson Hagen strikes late deal to sign with Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale

Edvald Boasson Hagen will continue his professional career in 2024 after becoming the 30th and final rider to be added to the Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale roster.

The Norwegian had spent the past three seasons with TotalEnergies, but he struggled to find a new contract earlier this winter, telling Eurosport that he was unwilling to race for the minimum wage offers he had received to that point.

Boasson Hagen linked up with his new team in recent days at their training camp in Calpe, and Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale formally announced his arrival on Monday. The 36-year-old is part of a revamped roster that includes fellow new signings Sam Bennett and Victor Lafay.

“It’s a very nice opportunity for the team,” said team manager Vincent Lavenu in a statement. “Edvald has great experience and a lot of victories. I’ve been following him since he was an amateur.

“His mission is very clear: he is coming to reinforce the Classics group. His experience will be invaluable when it comes to positioning our leaders, and in the bunch sprints, he will be able to form part of Sam Bennett’s train in the final kilometres.”

Boasson Hagen has clocked up 81 victories during a professional career that has seen him race for Highroad, Sky, Dimension Data and TotalEnergies. His highlights include Gent-Wevelgem victory in 2009 and three Tour de France stages, though he has not won a race since he claimed the opening stage of the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

“I’m very happy to have had the opportunity to join Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale,” Boasson Hagen said. “It’s a very solid team and one that forms part of the history of cycling. I joined up with the group two days ago during the second training camp in Spain.

“I’m coming to reinforce the Spring Classics group and help the team get the best possible results. I also want to pass on my experience to the youngest riders and take one last professional victory.”