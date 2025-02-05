'There is a little bit of pressure' - Elisa Longo Borghini expected to shine on home debut with UAE Team ADQ

By
published

The Italian names her rivals for overall victory

Elisa Longo Borghini with her UAE Team ADQ teammates
Elisa Longo Borghini with her UAE Team ADQ teammates (Image credit: UAE Team ADQ)

Elisa Longo Borghini is a favourite for overall victory at the UAE Tour Women as she makes her debut for home team UAE Team ADQ

The Italian national champion has quickly adapted to her new team and is expected to lead from the front. 

Emma Cole

Emma Cole is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who loves anything to do with adventure, sport and sustainability. Alongside writing about these passions for Cyclingnews, her work has also featured in Cycling Weekly, Outdoors Magic and Cyclist Magazine - where she previously held the role of Features Writer for over two years. Emma hosts her own podcast, The Passion Stories Podcast and has a first-class degree in French and Politics.

