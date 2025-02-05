'There is a little bit of pressure' - Elisa Longo Borghini expected to shine on home debut with UAE Team ADQ

Elisa Longo Borghini is a favourite for overall victory at the UAE Tour Women as she makes her debut for home team UAE Team ADQ.

The Italian national champion has quickly adapted to her new team and is expected to lead from the front.

"There is a little bit of pressure because we have UAE standing alongside us and we bring the name of the country around, so they want us to do well," Longo Borghini told Cyclingnews.

"But the main thing is that we can just promise a good fight and not victories.

"There are other people here that want to win. I will give 110% and then whatever the outcome will be, it's going to be the best."

Longo Borghini has already identified her biggest rivals.

"There are actually quite a few riders that people maybe underestimate, especially on Jebel Hafeet," said Longo Borghini.

"I think Marion Bunel is a very strong French climber from Visma. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is here and if she's here it's because she's strong and not because she just wants to participate in a race. Canyon has a very good roster and Juliette Labous also is very strong.

"I think in the end the winner will be a good all-rounder and the one that can serve also very well in the wind.

"For me, I don't mind the wind especially if you have a good team around you and I'm very lucky to have a good team with me."

Longo Borghini has some simple but effective pre-race rituals.

"I always clean my shoes before every single race and every single training, and I always make sure that my glasses are shiny and that's it," she said.

She is not a music fan.

"Not really, I'm really into the flow when I have to race."

Run by Giro d’Italia organiser RCS Sport on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the UAE Tour Women is the only UCI women's WorldTour race in the Middle East.

Now in its third year, the race is seen as a focal point to help women's cycling grow in the region.

"I hope to have fans on the road, but not only for myself and my team, but for everyone here, for the entire peloton," said Longo Borghini.

"I really hope there will be people cheering for us because we are bringing with us a message for women, for wellbeing and for health in general."