Mark Cavendish vomiting, suffering in heat on Tour de France opener

By
published

Project 35 off to poor start for Manxman who dropped on the first climb of the day

Tour de France: Mark Cavendish during stage 1
Tour de France: Mark Cavendish during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish's quest to break the all-time record for Tour de France stage wins got off to a terrible start on stage 1, with the Astana rider being dropped on the first climb of the day, suffering in the Italian heat and vomiting while riding well behind the peloton.

Cavendish wasn’t meant to be a contender for the opening two stages of the Tour de France, with punchy Italian roads not suiting his spriting characteristics, however, he wouldn’t have expected to drop out of the peloton with more than 160 kilometres still to go before the finish in Rimini.

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.