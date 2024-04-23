Tadej Pogačar opts for rest and recovery during countdown to 2024 Giro d’Italia

By Stephen Farrand
published

'I think I can still be a little better but not a lot’ says UAE Team Emirates leader

Tadej Pogačar on the attack at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Tadej Pogačar on the attack at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar returned home from his victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège to spend his countdown to the start of the Giro d’Italia in Monte Carlo rather than at altitude, convinced that he has done the training and reconnaissance needed to successfully target the maglia rosa in May. 

“I hope that I’m in good shape but I think I can still be a little better but not a lot,” Pogačar said before returning home, again car sharing the drive home with his partner Urška Žigart and Montecarlo neighbours Michael Matthews and Davide Formolo, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.  

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.