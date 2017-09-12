The Philippa York podcast

Philippa York (Image credit: Philippa York)

On July 6, 2017, Philippa York publicly introduced herself to the cycling community and the world at large. Before her transition, Philippa went by the name of Robert Millar.

Related Articles A statement from Cyclingnews contributor Philippa York

Millar was a successful rider in the 1980s and mid 1990s but hung up his wheels before virtually disappearing from the public arena.

The landscape back then – not just in cycling but in society in general – was very different to the one we live in today. There was a lot less understanding, education and acceptance regarding transgender issues, and York understandably became a more private person as she sought to protect not just herself but also her family and loved ones during what was a very important and sensitive part of her life.

Earlier this month Cyclingnews sat down with York, who has been a writer on the site for several years. We met for tea and talked about her transition, coming through the macho world of professional sport, the barbaric treatment at the hands of certain sections of the media, the recent reaction from the cycling community, her family, and of course where she is now, both professional and personally.

We hope you enjoy this podcast and if you've been affected by any of the issues please visit: http://www.stonewall.org.uk/