The pain continues: Tour de France stage 6 injury update
Many riders seriously injured in closing crash
The list of riders injured in Friday's sixth stage of the Tour de France continues to grow, and it will be a noticeably smaller peloton at the start on Saturday.
Related Articles
Hubert Dupont of AG2R was one of the seriously injured,suffering a fracture of the right distal radius and a fracture in the first lumbar vertebra, as well as a severely sprained left ankle. He will be off the bike for a minimum of 45 days, the team reported.
Maarten Wynants, who was in an early crash, sufferied two broken ribs plus a puncture lung. The Rabobank rider finished the stage, but was taken to hospital where he had immediate surgery. He must stay there at least five days.
Garmin-Sharp have lost two riders, with one questionable. Tom Danielson is out with multiple injuries including a separated left shoulder, sprained neck, chest contusions and multiple extensive deep abrasions.
Both Johan Van Summeren and Ryder Hesjedal finished the stage. Van Summeren suffered a sprained right shoulder and upper back as well as multiple abrasions and is rated as questionable for today. Hesjedal has a massive hematoma on his left hip and leg and has pulled out of the race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy