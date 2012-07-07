The pain continues: Tour de France stage 6 injury update

Image 1 of 5 Hubert Dupont (AG2R) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 5 Maarten Wynants (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 5 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 A battered Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the finish line in Metz more than 13 minutes off the pace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 The Tour de France is over for Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: AFP)

The list of riders injured in Friday's sixth stage of the Tour de France continues to grow, and it will be a noticeably smaller peloton at the start on Saturday.

Hubert Dupont of AG2R was one of the seriously injured,suffering a fracture of the right distal radius and a fracture in the first lumbar vertebra, as well as a severely sprained left ankle. He will be off the bike for a minimum of 45 days, the team reported.

Maarten Wynants, who was in an early crash, sufferied two broken ribs plus a puncture lung. The Rabobank rider finished the stage, but was taken to hospital where he had immediate surgery. He must stay there at least five days.

Garmin-Sharp have lost two riders, with one questionable. Tom Danielson is out with multiple injuries including a separated left shoulder, sprained neck, chest contusions and multiple extensive deep abrasions.

Both Johan Van Summeren and Ryder Hesjedal finished the stage. Van Summeren suffered a sprained right shoulder and upper back as well as multiple abrasions and is rated as questionable for today. Hesjedal has a massive hematoma on his left hip and leg and has pulled out of the race.

