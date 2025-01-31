The Magicshine SEEMEE 300 is the best rear bike light on the market – and with 30% off right now at Amazon, it's worth grabbing fast

At full price, there's not a lot we didn't like and with this brilliant discount the feature-packed SEEMEE 300 represents incredible value for money

A close up of a rear bike light with two bulbs and one bulb underneath
(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Magicshine SEEMEE 300 is simply the best rear bike light on the market and comes loaded with an arsenal of appealing attributes. Our Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones scored the SEEMEE 300 an almost faultless 96% during his testing and it deservedly holds the much-coveted spot of best rear bike light overall in our bike lights buying guide.

Right now, you can pick up a nice discount on the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 at Amazon with a brilliant 30% off, reduced from £59.99 to £41.79 which makes this rear light an almost no-brainer purchase for anyone looking out for a recommended bike light deal.

Magicshine SEEMEE 300: £59.99 £41.79 at Amazon

Save 30% The SEEMEE 300 is our best rear light overall and boasts a market-leading battery life of up to 200 hours. It's superbly bright with a maximum 300-lumen output powering two LEDs that combine with a bonus downward-facing LED – which projects a beam directly onto the ground below you and massively increases your overall visibility.

Read our full Magicshine SEEMEE 300 Review.

Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.