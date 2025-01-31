The Magicshine SEEMEE 300 is the best rear bike light on the market – and with 30% off right now at Amazon, it's worth grabbing fast

The Magicshine SEEMEE 300 is simply the best rear bike light on the market and comes loaded with an arsenal of appealing attributes. Our Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones scored the SEEMEE 300 an almost faultless 96% during his testing and it deservedly holds the much-coveted spot of best rear bike light overall in our bike lights buying guide.

Right now, you can pick up a nice discount on the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 at Amazon with a brilliant 30% off, reduced from £59.99 to £41.79 which makes this rear light an almost no-brainer purchase for anyone looking out for a recommended bike light deal.

Magicshine SEEMEE 300: £59.99 £41.79 at Amazon Save 30% The SEEMEE 300 is our best rear light overall and boasts a market-leading battery life of up to 200 hours. It's superbly bright with a maximum 300-lumen output powering two LEDs that combine with a bonus downward-facing LED – which projects a beam directly onto the ground below you and massively increases your overall visibility. Read our full Magicshine SEEMEE 300 Review.

The SEEMEE 300 has the best battery life of any rear light on the market at a whopping 200 hours. It's also super bright and has a load of smart features including auto-dim which dims the light to suit the ambient lighting conditions and prolongs the battery life. Another cool addition is the motion sensor which acts as a brake light, something that is really useful if you're a regular commuter riding in traffic.

However, the feather in the SEEMEE 300s cap is the unique downward-facing LED light that illuminates a large cone below you, giving 360 degrees of effective visibility.

The downward facing light really makes the SEEMEE 300 standout as the best rear bike light on the market (Image credit: Will Jones)

This Magicshine SEEMEE 300 deal is UK only, but for US customers there is a great deal on the SEEMEE 300 combined with the brands ALLTY 800 front light reduced from $119.94 to $89.95 at Amazon – which is an equally appealing discount of 25% and a $29.99 saving on the RRP.

For those just after the SEEMEE 300, you'll find the best deals available in your territory below.