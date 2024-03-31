'The lights went out' - Matteo Jorgenson fades behind Van der Poel at Tour of Flanders

By James Moultrie
published

Young American last to drop on the Koppenberg in brutal edition of De Ronde but falls to 31st by the line

US Matteo Jorgenson of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured at the Koppenberg during the men's race of the Tour of Flanders
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) was the final rider dropped by Mathieu van der Poel as the imperious Dutchman attacked in his “playground” up the Koppenberg and went solo to take his third Tour of Flanders

The young American tried valiantly to follow, cresting the 600-metre climb just a couple of bike lengths and seconds behind Van der Poel, but the difference between the pair would only balloon out during the subsequent 44km of racing. 

