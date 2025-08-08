The Hunt Wheels Sale just keeps getting better, now with some of the lowest prices I've ever seen – grab yourself some of the best road wheels with savings of up to $800

The Hunt Summer Sale is live, featuring discounts of up to 35% on some of the best road bike wheels on the market. The UK brand is renowned for producing a wide range of high-performance and competitively priced wheelsets.

These latest discounts are some of the best I've seen, and apply across the majority of the Hunt range. Including a top performer in our Cyclingnews Member exclusive 18-wheelset wind tunnel test – the Hunt Sub 50 Aero Limitless Carbon, which is discounted by $400.

My own favourite wheels by Hunt are the 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheels, and they have an incredible $800 off, making these, in my opinion, a bargain buy. In our review, they also received an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star score, with tester Josh Ross highlighting the confidence-inspiring stability and the wide U-shaped profile, which can accommodate wider tires, improving comfort, without sacrificing the aero performance.

Elsewhere, the Hunt Sale also includes some of the best gravel wheels, such as the Hunt 40 Limitless Gravel Aero UD Carbon Spoke wheelset, which has a $480 reduction. Below, I've selected a few of the best standout Hunt deals, and with some marked up as limited stock, I'd suggest that if you have eyes on a particular wheelset, you pull the trigger fast.

Best Hunt road wheelset deals

Hunt 30 Carbon Disc : was $1,049 now $839 at Hunt Wheels The Hunt 30 Carbon wheelset is an ultra-versatile wheel that shines when the terrain tilts up, but it's competent on any terrain, from smooth tarmac to moderate gravel. The 30mm wide and 30mm deep U-profile delivers great handling, reduces aerodynamic drag across multiple wind yaw angles, and is aero-optimized for 25-35mm tires.

Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke: was $1,829 now $1,189 at Hunt Wheels The Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke wheels are designed for big days in the mountains. Weighing in at 1,213g and hand-laced with UD carbon spokes to further reduce weight and increase lateral responsiveness. The wind tunnel is designed to be 25mm wide/32mm deep. The Aerodynamicist rim profile is claimed to slip through the wind, saving seconds up and down.

An added incentive is the Hunt 60-Day Ride & Return policy – so you have plenty of riding time to try and test a wheelset, then keep it or return it for a full refund (or product swap).

Hunt also offers a three-year warranty, 'H_Care' lifetime replacement on all its carbon wheels (purchased for $99), and next-day US and UK shipping.

These are just a small selection of what Hunt has on sale currently. If you're after something specific, it's worth checking out Hunt Wheels for more.