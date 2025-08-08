The Hunt Wheels Sale just keeps getting better, now with some of the lowest prices I've ever seen – grab yourself some of the best road wheels with savings of up to $800
Stunning wheels like the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke have a huge 35% off, but stock is limited – so move quickly
The Hunt Summer Sale is live, featuring discounts of up to 35% on some of the best road bike wheels on the market. The UK brand is renowned for producing a wide range of high-performance and competitively priced wheelsets.
These latest discounts are some of the best I've seen, and apply across the majority of the Hunt range. Including a top performer in our Cyclingnews Member exclusive 18-wheelset wind tunnel test – the Hunt Sub 50 Aero Limitless Carbon, which is discounted by $400.
My own favourite wheels by Hunt are the 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheels, and they have an incredible $800 off, making these, in my opinion, a bargain buy. In our review, they also received an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star score, with tester Josh Ross highlighting the confidence-inspiring stability and the wide U-shaped profile, which can accommodate wider tires, improving comfort, without sacrificing the aero performance.
Elsewhere, the Hunt Sale also includes some of the best gravel wheels, such as the Hunt 40 Limitless Gravel Aero UD Carbon Spoke wheelset, which has a $480 reduction. Below, I've selected a few of the best standout Hunt deals, and with some marked up as limited stock, I'd suggest that if you have eyes on a particular wheelset, you pull the trigger fast.
Best Hunt road wheelset deals
Hunt designed the 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheels to give a maximum aerodynamic benefit. These deep-section aero wheels reduce drag, and feature Hunt Limitless tech and UD Carbon spokes to create a fast, lightweight wheelset. The 60 Limitless UD are wind-tunnel proven – speedy and stable enough to keep you low and in control, regardless of the wind conditions.
Read our full Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke review.
The Hunt 30 Carbon wheelset is an ultra-versatile wheel that shines when the terrain tilts up, but it's competent on any terrain, from smooth tarmac to moderate gravel. The 30mm wide and 30mm deep U-profile delivers great handling, reduces aerodynamic drag across multiple wind yaw angles, and is aero-optimized for 25-35mm tires.
The Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke wheels are designed for big days in the mountains. Weighing in at 1,213g and hand-laced with UD carbon spokes to further reduce weight and increase lateral responsiveness. The wind tunnel is designed to be 25mm wide/32mm deep. The Aerodynamicist rim profile is claimed to slip through the wind, saving seconds up and down.
The Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist wheels benefit from Hunt's wind tunnel testing and deliver tangible aero gains, while remaining light enough to tackle the biggest climbs and stable enough to manage the dreaded crosswinds.
Check our thoughts on the Hunt Aerodynamicist Carbon range.
Only available with the purchase of a wheelset, there is a noteworthy discount to be had on one of the best road tires – the Schwalbe Pro One. They come fitted to your new wheels, and Hunt supplies valves and sealant too. So it removes the chore of fitting tires, and you can get out riding straight away.
Read our Schwalbe Pro One Tire review.
An added incentive is the Hunt 60-Day Ride & Return policy – so you have plenty of riding time to try and test a wheelset, then keep it or return it for a full refund (or product swap).
Hunt also offers a three-year warranty, 'H_Care' lifetime replacement on all its carbon wheels (purchased for $99), and next-day US and UK shipping.
These are just a small selection of what Hunt has on sale currently. If you're after something specific, it's worth checking out Hunt Wheels for more.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.