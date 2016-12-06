The HJC Furion is an all-new, lightweight aero lid from Korea

Image 1 of 9 HJC's Furion is an all-new aero road helmet from the Korean firm (Image credit: Oliver Woodman/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 9 HJC Furion 3/4 view (Image credit: Oliver Woodman/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 9 HJC Furion rear end ( (Image credit: Oliver Woodman/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 9 Inside, the Furion has replaceable anti-bacterial padding (Image credit: Oliver Woodman/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 9 The Furion's rear cradle is height adjustable (Image credit: Oliver Woodman/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 9 The Furion features large vertical vents at the front (Image credit: Oliver Woodman/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 9 The Furion is unique if not hugely distinctive (Image credit: Oliver Woodman/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 9 A height adjustable clickwheel works to adjust the helmet's tension (Image credit: Oliver Woodman/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 9 The Furion is available in three sizes and with five different paint jobs (Image credit: Oliver Woodman/Immediate Media)

The article originally appeared on BikeRadar

Korean firm HJC is already one of the world's largest helmet manufacturers, those of you who ride motorcycles will probably recognise the name. For 2017, HJC has turned its attention to the cycle industry with a new line of bike helmets. Below we take a look at the HJC Furion — an aero road lid priced at €229.95 (international pricing TBC).

The helmet has an in-mold shell that's been wind tunnel tested, although HJC doesn't list any bold speed or efficiency claims, and it's very light too.The smallest of three sizes is claimed to come in at 200g, while our size medium pre-production sample came in at a feathery 214g – 4g over its claimed weight.

A second size XL/XXL sample came in at dead on its claimed weight of 225g.

Take a look at the HJC's competition and you'll be faced with the likes of Bontrager's Ballista, Specialized's S-Works Evade and Giro's Synthe. The HJC's shape certainly doesn't look groundbreaking, yet its design looks different enough to distinguish it from the lids mentioned above.

Despite cooling not being the main aim of the game with an aero lid, HJC has worked 11 vents into the Furion's shell. When temps do increase the wearer may be glad of the lid's antibacterial padding.

Inside there's nothing particularly revolutionary either, you get a height adjustable clickwheel retention system, lightweight straps and the removable antibacterial pads we mentioned earlier.

The helmet meets CE CN1078 certification and will be sold in a choice of five colours.

Still to come from HJC is a road helmet, the H-Sonic, with is set to retail for €200 and should weigh around 200g. That will sit alongside the Tricksta, a 'piss pot' style skate lid with multiple visor options. Also in the pipeline for later this year is an enduro mountain bike helmet, an urban lid and a budget road bike helmet.