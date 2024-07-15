'The highest numbers I ever did' – Tadej Pogačar in dominant position at Tour de France after record display

By
published

Slovenian expects Visma onslaught in Alps, hints at riding Vuelta in 2025

2024 Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar storms to the stage win on the Plateau de Beille on stage 15
2024 Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar storms to the stage win on the Plateau de Beille on stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The performance may have exceeded any ever produced in the mountains of the Tour de France, but the aftermath was familiar. At this race, stories have a habit of repeating themselves through the eras as though they had never happened before.

When Tadej Pogačar produced a display for the ages at Plateau de Beille on Sunday afternoon, breaking the late Marco Pantani's record for the ascent by an estimated 3:40, he was always likely to face a familiar question in his rest day press conference: how could he explain it?

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.