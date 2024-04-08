Van der Poel eclipses another speed record in Paris-Roubaix - Why are the Spring Classics becoming so fast?

By Laura Weislo
published

Weather, equipment, tactics among factors leading to record pace

Mathieu van der Poel en route to victory at 2024 Paris-Roubaix
Mathieu van der Poel en route to victory at 2024 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Broadcasters and race organisers depend on average speed predictions for races to plan their programmes but in the past few years, the Spring Classics have been clicked off at speeds that eclipsed even the fastest expected pace.

On Sunday, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) completed the 259.7km course for Paris-Roubaix in five hours, 25 minutes and 58 seconds - a full 15 minutes faster than anyone expected for the race winner.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.