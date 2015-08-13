The Cyclingnews Podcast: Froome rides the Vuelta, Kittel comeback

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome kisses his 2015 Tour de France trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Jon Izagirre with his new trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) gets the podium kisses for his overall win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) takes the first leader's jersey at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Maglia rosa Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast is out and available to download.

In this week's edition, Sadhbh O'Shea, Patrick Fletcher and Cycling Plus editor Rob Spedding take a look back at Jon Izagirre's victory at the Tour de Pologne, and Joe Dombrowski's overall success at the Tour of Utah.

We discuss Chris Froome's announcement that he's going to be racing the Vuelta a España alongside Movistar teammates Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

We also hear from Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) on his comeback in Poland and Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) on his plans for the future.

Click here to download the latest episode.