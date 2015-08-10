Chris Froome: Bring on the Vuelta a Espana

Image 1 of 3 Tour de France winner Chris Froome thanks his fans following final stage of the 2015 Tour de France Image 2 of 3 Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas ride the cobbles. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) looks set to compete in this year’s Vuelta a Espana after it was revealed that the Tour de France winner is on the team’s provisional start list for the final Grand Tour of the season. The rider also posted Tweet in which he stated: "Looking forward to taking on the @lavuelta Tough but always exciting for the viewers #bringiton".

Each team competing in the race must submit a 14-rider roster, which they can amend up to 48 hours before the start of the race. Team Sky have yet to confirm his participation but Froome's appearance on the long-list was confirmed by the team to Cyclingnews.

An official announcement on Team Sky’s final roster for the Vuelta, which runs from August 22 - September 13, is set to made within the next week, however it’s unclear if Froome will be racing the event as the team’s primary leader.

Cyclingnews understands that Sergio Henao will almost certainly take part in the race while Geraint Thomas is also in with a strong chance of taking part. Thomas was on course for a top-ten finish in this year’s Tour de France until he cracked in the final week. The Welshman has been pinpointed as a potential Grand Tour leader for the future by Team Sky.

The Vuelta itself will see a number of this year’s Tour de France GC riders compete for the win, including Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing). Defending champion Alberto Contador will not take part having already ended his season.