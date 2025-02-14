The best cycling jacket on the market just went on sale with a lowest ever price, and it's already unavailable in some states

Soon to be gone forever, the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex jacket is our top-rated waterproof jacket for road cycling now with a huge $130 saving

The Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket is without a doubt one of the best waterproof jackets on the market. It will be unavailable in its current guise very soon, but for now it's available as part of the Rapha Archive Sale at its best-ever price – with a whopping 40% off.

This jacket will soon become extinct as the global PFAS ban means jackets like this will soon be replaced. The Rapha US site already states that "this product is currently being reworked and is unavailable for purchase in New York and California. Any orders placed will be cancelled."

Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket: $325 $195 at Rapha US £275 £165 at Rapha UK

Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket:
$325 $195 at Rapha US
£275 £165 at Rapha UK

Save 40%: The Pro Team jacket does it all brilliantly – it has the top spot in our best waterproof cycling jacket guide for good reason. It ticked all the boxes for waterproofing, heat management and fit – it's as good as it gets, and it uses the old Gore-Tex Active membrane, which is superior in performance to modern versions. Available in four color options and sizes from XS-XXL.

Read our Rapha Pro Team GTX Jacket review.

