The best cycling jacket on the market just went on sale with a lowest ever price, and it's already unavailable in some states
Soon to be gone forever, the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex jacket is our top-rated waterproof jacket for road cycling now with a huge $130 saving
The Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket is without a doubt one of the best waterproof jackets on the market. It will be unavailable in its current guise very soon, but for now it's available as part of the Rapha Archive Sale at its best-ever price – with a whopping 40% off.
This jacket will soon become extinct as the global PFAS ban means jackets like this will soon be replaced. The Rapha US site already states that "this product is currently being reworked and is unavailable for purchase in New York and California. Any orders placed will be cancelled."
So with the clock well and truly ticking on this waterproof cycling jacket we suggest you grab one while you still can, especially at this discounted price – with the Rapha Archive Sale price making it the lowest it has ever been.
Save $130 on the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex jacket.
Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket:
$325 $195 at Rapha US
£275 £165 at Rapha UK
Save 40%: The Pro Team jacket does it all brilliantly – it has the top spot in our best waterproof cycling jacket guide for good reason. It ticked all the boxes for waterproofing, heat management and fit – it's as good as it gets, and it uses the old Gore-Tex Active membrane, which is superior in performance to modern versions. Available in four color options and sizes from XS-XXL.
Read our Rapha Pro Team GTX Jacket review.
In his testing and review our Senior Tech Writer Will Jones gave the Pro Team GTX jacket top marks highlighting its waterproofing capabilities, breathability and superb fit as some of its key features. It's stood out over its rival jackets and is also Will's selection as the best overall road cycling jacket in our waterproof cycling jacket guide.
Will said in his review that the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket is a "classic road jacket in almost every sense." and also noted, "Waterproof jackets are potentially never going to be this good again."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
Van Rysel RCR Sport Winter bib tights review: The best budget winter bib tights
Narrow bars go mainstream, new Vittoria tyres, and more affordable carbon wheels: Six tech snippets from iceBike