The best cycling jacket on the market just went on sale with a lowest ever price, and it's already unavailable in some states

The Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket is without a doubt one of the best waterproof jackets on the market. It will be unavailable in its current guise very soon, but for now it's available as part of the Rapha Archive Sale at its best-ever price – with a whopping 40% off.

This jacket will soon become extinct as the global PFAS ban means jackets like this will soon be replaced. The Rapha US site already states that "this product is currently being reworked and is unavailable for purchase in New York and California. Any orders placed will be cancelled."

So with the clock well and truly ticking on this waterproof cycling jacket we suggest you grab one while you still can, especially at this discounted price – with the Rapha Archive Sale price making it the lowest it has ever been.

Save $130 on the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex jacket.

In his testing and review our Senior Tech Writer Will Jones gave the Pro Team GTX jacket top marks highlighting its waterproofing capabilities, breathability and superb fit as some of its key features. It's stood out over its rival jackets and is also Will's selection as the best overall road cycling jacket in our waterproof cycling jacket guide.

Will said in his review that the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket is a "classic road jacket in almost every sense." and also noted, "Waterproof jackets are potentially never going to be this good again."