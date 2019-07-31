Teuns out of San Sebastian after freak gardening injury
Belgian needed 15 stitches to his forehead after tractor accident
Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) will have to miss the Clasica San Sebastian, his team announced, after he suffered an injury while working in his garden at his home in Halen.
The winner of the stage to La Planche des Belles Filles in the 2019 Tour de France was working with his tractor when he "was involved in a minor home accident", according to his team.
"I was working on earthworks at home with my tractor with a machine behind it," Teuns told Het Nieuwsblad. "The machine suddenly stopped working due to a technical defect. That also brought the tractor to a halt. Because of that sudden stop I hit my head on the wheel. Next week's training in preparation for the Vuelta is not normally compromised."
The team reported that Teuns required 15 stitches in his forehead.
"Due to this and bashed up face, unfortunately, he will miss the upcoming Clasica San Sebastian," the team stated.
Teuns was slated to lead Bahrain-Merida at the WorldTour race following his successful Tour de France. The team has not yet named a replacement for the 27-year-old. Valerio Agnoli, Grega Bole, Damiano Caruso, Andrea Garosio, Antonio Nibali and Mark Padun are listed by the race on the provisional roster.
