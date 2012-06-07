Terpstra to extend with Omega Pharma-QuickStep for two years?

Image 1 of 3 Nikki Terpstra feels the pain during a tough Flanders (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 A jubilant Niki Terpstra on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Terpstra's solo effort in the closing stages left the spectators breathless (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Niki Terpstra has agreed to extend his contract with Omega Pharma-QuickStep for an additional two years. He and team manager Patrick Lefevere have reached an oral agreement on the matter, and Gert Steegmans is also said to have agreed to extend for two more years.

“We would love to keep Niki," Lefevere told De Telegraaf. “Within the team, everyone is enthusiastic about him. For us it is a very logical thing for him to continue. There is nothing signed yet, but we have each other's word.”

Terpstra, 28, joined the Belgian team after his previous team Milram folded. He had the biggest win of his career this season, winning Dwars door Vlaanderen. He also won the Dutch national road title in 2010, and a stage at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2009.

He will not ride the Tour de France this year, but has already been selected for the Dutch Olympic team. His most recent race was the Tour of Belgium, where he finished third in the time trial.