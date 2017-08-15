Terpstra extends with Quick-Step Floors for one year

Image 1 of 5 A smiling Niki Terpstra on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Niki Terpstra signs on for the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Niki Terpstra (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 A failed pre-production component in Niki Terpstra's Specialized Roubaix was to blame for his crash at this year's Paris-Roubiax (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Niki Terpstra has extended his tenure with Quick-Step Floors into an eighth season, penning a new one-year deal with the Belgian squad. It was reported yesterday that the two parties were close to a deal.

Terpstra is the latest in a flurry of riders who have decided to remain with Patrick Lefevere's team, including Fernando Gaviria, Bob Jungels, Philippe Gilbert, Julian Alaphilippe, and Iljo Keisse. Terpstra has been part of the Quick-Step set-up since 2011 and won Paris-Roubaix for the team in 2014.

"When I first came to the team in 2011, I was really excited and proud to have signed with a squad with such a tremendous history of victories, especially in the Classics, races I have a deep affection for," said Terpstra.

"Now, seven years later, the feelings are the same, and I'm both proud and happy to stay with this amazing team. I know everybody here just like they know me, I feel at home, and this gives you huge confidence in what you do."

Terpstra has had a mixed Classics season, with a podium finish at the Tour of Flanders followed quickly by a heavy crash at Paris-Roubaix caused by a mechanical failure of his bike. He suffered another injury a few weeks later following a training crash. Terpstra is keen finish this year off on a high and get going at next year's Classics.

"This year was not the luckiest for me, so I am really eager to make up for this and get good results again," he said. "My main focus is on the Classics in the first months of the year and the small stage races, I really want to be there in the mix and fight for victories. Until then, I want to give it my all in this final part of the season and get some nice results. Having secured the contract for next year gives me a lot of motivation and allows me to focus 100 per cent on the now."

Team manager Lefevere is happy to keep Terpstra on-board for at least one more year. "We are delighted to have Niki extend his contract with Quick-Step Floors," he said.

"He's been with us for seven years now, a period in which he carved out several spectacular successes, which we are confident he can replicate next year. There aren't many riders of his calibre when it comes to the northern Classics; you can take the entire pro peloton and see that only six or seven riders have a cobbled Monument to their name, so it was only natural to continue our successful partnership."