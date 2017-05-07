Another injury setback for Terpstra

Image 1 of 5 A failed pre-production component in Niki Terpstra's Specialized Roubaix was to blame for his crash at this year's Paris-Roubiax (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Niki Terpstra and Tom Boonen have a laugh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Van Avermaet, Gilbert and Terpstra on the Flanders podium

Niki Terpstra recently returned to training after his crash in Paris-Roubaix but was forced to take more time off the bike after picking up a second injury. A torn arm muscle will keep him off the bike for a few more days.

The Quick Step Floors rider crashed due to the failure of a pre-production piece mistakenly used by Specialized in the suspension of his bike at Paris-Roubaix. "It's still not going well," Terpstra told the radio program NH Sportcafe.

"I was badly bruised from head to toe. I'm actually surprised I did not break anything, considering the impact of the fall."

The 33-year old was finally allowed to start training last week. "I'd been cycling for not too long and got a tear in my triceps, so I have to rest for a few days now," he said.

He now aims to do well at the national championships the end of June. "The end of the season also has some nice races, and I hope to ride the Vuelta in preparation for the World Championships. That was also good for me last season."